Sound wall installation leads to alternating closures this week around El Paso County neighborhood

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Construction crews are managing daytime closures this week on two ramps along the South Academy Boulevard widening project.

It's happening so that workers can install sound walls bordering the adjacent Stratmoor Valley neighborhood.

Both closures are at the south end of the construction zone; workers closed the northbound on-ramp from Hartford Street Monday through Wednesday, and the southbound off-ramp to Coventry Drive will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Hours of the closures are from 8 a.m, until 3 p.m.

The sound walls are designed to protect the neighbors from additional noise generated by two new traffic lanes when the project is finished in early 2026.

South Academy splits Stratmoor valley in half; each side has one way in and out and those routes occasionally have been closed during construction -- making coming and going inconvenient and challenging, at times.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior reported on the start of the sound wall installation in October.

We'll hear from the project manager later Thursday morning.

With snow in the forecast, weather could alter the sound wall installation schedule.