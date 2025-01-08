Another ice problem from leaking water surfaces at northwest Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's just been a little more than a month since city crews stopped water flowing from an underground spring on Dublin Boulevard that was an ice and splash hazard for drivers.

Now, a similar problem has developed at the intersection of Rockrimmon Boulevard and Vindicator Drive.

City officials and Colorado Springs Utilities confirm that water from a broken main in a nearby apartment complex parking lot is flowing downhill and across part of the intersection.

A driver contacted KRDO 13's The Road Warrior about the matter two days ago, and said that the water has been freezing overnight for the past two weeks.

"I slide through there every day on my way to work," he said via text.

The Road Warrior found the water flowing on Monday while surveying the area, but it froze overnight Tuesday as temperatures fell into single digits.

Officials said that the water is coming from the broken main at the Eagle Ridge Apartments on Vindicator; it has left a trail of ice and water through part of the parking lot, under a sidewalk drain, down the street gutter and across the intersection before it enters a storm drain downhill on Rockrimmon.

Springs Utilities said that it can't repair the main because it is privately owned and not part of the utility's system.

The city released the following statement Tuesday evening:

“Our City’s Public Works Operations and Maintenance team is aware of the ongoing situation at this intersection due to the water main break on a nearby property. We are coordinating with the property owner on timing of their repair. Our crews are monitoring the intersection and applying deicer as needed.” – Corey Farkas, Operations and Maintenance Division Manager

There's no timetable for when the problem will be resolved; The Road Warrior left a message for apartment management and is awaiting a response.

What makes this ice problem different from the Dublin situation is that at Rockrimmon and Vindicator, drivers have to travel uphill or downhill to get across the ice.