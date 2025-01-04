Rollover traffic accident shuts down Taylor St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are on the scene of a rollover traffic accident, as of 5:30 p.m. CSPD says it first got the call at 5:11 p.m.

CSPD says the accident is at the intersection of W Taylor St. and Wood Ave. The department says the roadway is closed in all directions.

CSPD asks that you avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The department confirmed to KRDO13 that only the one car that rolled over was involved in the accident. CSPD says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident.

Officers tell KRDO13 that everyone involved is ok, including the one child and two adults in the car. They say no one was transported to the hospital.