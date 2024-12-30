Man hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – One man is in the hospital after a stabbing in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday night, Colorado Springs police say.

CSPD was called out to reports of a stabbing on North Cascade Avenue at around 11:16 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. Downtown Area Response Team (DART) officers arrived on the scene almost immediately.

Officers say they were able to quickly identify the suspect based on information given in the initial report, and determined they had been in contact with the suspect earlier in the day regarding a separate disturbance.

Twenty minutes after police received the initial report, they located and arrested the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Deonte Cox near the intersection on North Nevada Avenue and East Platte Avenue.

Cox was booked into the El Paso County Jail, and faces a charge of first degree assault.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, is being treated at a local hospital. CSPD said his injuries are not life-threatening.