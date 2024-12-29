Flight delays hit Colorado Springs travelers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As the new year approaches, so does the end of the holiday travel rush. But as of December 29, 2024 weather, globetrotters and numerous other factors add to delays and changes in flight times.

On Sunday afternoon dozens of flights coming to and leaving the Colorado Springs Airport and the Denver International Airport were delayed.

AAA projects 7.85 Million people will be flying at some point this holiday season between Saturday, December 21 to Wednesday, January 1. Connor Ward is one of those travelers.

"I just came home to the family for the holidays. Now, time's up and I've been packing all day ready to get home," explained Ward.

And even though Ward tells KRDO13 he was faced with a 40-minute delay, he’s grateful to have extra time at home with his family.

"I appreciate them. They're caring, [and] loving. I can't ask for a better family," shared Ward.

His experience isn't unique, but it isn't as bad as what others have had to go through.

"Our flight's gotten, you know, delayed. So I was able to get a flight to be here at five, now I'm waiting for them (his friends) to come at seven," explained Darius Hopkins.

Hopkins had quite the travel rollercoaster.

"We were supposed to be here at like ten in the morning," shared Hopkins.

One man who flew into Colorado Springs from Texas told KRDO13 his flight had been delayed due to fog. Other parts of Texas are seeing more extreme wind and thunderstorm events, but he said he was grateful they weren't experiencing that near them. Hopkins waited for hours for his friends to arrive.

"I have to not get too excited because I want to get out and, you know, drive and get the car and everything, but I have to be patient and wait for my people," said Hopkins.

This isn't quite the end for holiday travel. Many people in the airport told KRDO13 they wanted to get home before the new year's rush which could cause even more problems.

To track your flight at the Colorado Springs airport you can click here.







