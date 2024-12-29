Colorado Lawmakers react to death of former President Jimmy Carter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As news of Jimmy Carter's death at 100 spreads across the globe, Colorado Lawmakers are sending their condolences to the family of the 39th President while remembering his many accomplishments.

RELATED: Jimmy Carter, a one-term president who became a globe-trotting elder statesman, dies at 100

Governor Jared Polis (D)

“Today I join my fellow Americans to mourn the passing of Former President Jimmy Carter at age 100. A Naval Officer and peanut farmer turned Governor and President, Jimmy Carter advanced the American ideals we cherish most; human rights, international cooperation, compassion, and treating every American equally. I express my deep condolences to the Carter family during this difficult time and share my gratitude for Former President Carter’s leadership, service, and deep dedication to our strong and resilient nation during his time in office and beyond.”

Senator Michael Bennet (D)

“President Jimmy Carter campaigned on telling the truth to the American people, and he kept his promise. He was a devoted family man, principled statesman, and champion for rural communities. His post-presidency set a global standard for dignity and selflessness. Susan and I join Colorado in mourning his loss and recommitting ourselves to the common good he espoused.”

Shad Murib, Chair of the Colorado Democratic Party

“We are fortunate to have had as many years with President Carter as we did. As President, he helped us move on from an era of American history punctuated by the Watergate scandal with his positivity, grace, and calm. In the years following his presidency, he set a high bar for the service we should expect of our former presidents alongside his beloved wife and incredible public servant, First Lady Rosalynn Carter. From his community-changing work building homes with The Carter Work Project and Habitat for Humanity, to his dedication to peace and courage in calling out injustice at home and across the world, President Carter exemplified the best of us. His life and his service to the United States reminds us that we are bigger than our politics and his reminder that “to be true to ourselves, we must be true to others” is a lesson we should hold close as we enter the new year. We wish his loved ones peace, and extend our gratitude and appreciation to the entire Carter family for sharing Jimmy with us all.”

This article will continue to be updated as more Colorado Lawmakers make statements on former President Carter's death at the age of 100.