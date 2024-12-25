Son allegedly shoots Mom Christmas morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On December 25, 2024, just after 4 a.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) got a call about a shooting in the 1600 block of Rushmore Dr.

Officers say when they got there the suspect had run from the scene. They found the shooting victim in an upstairs bedroom.

CSPD says the victim needed a tourniquet put on their right arm due to the amount of bleeding.

The suspect, Ulises Jaquez-Hernandez, later returned and was taken into custody.

CSPD says the incident stemmed from an argument between the 22-year-old suspect and his father. When they arrived home, the department says the father and mother went into their bedroom and closed the door. CSPD says the suspect retrieved a firearm and fired one round through the bedroom door striking the mother in her right arm.

The department says the mother was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CSPD confirmed to KRDO13 that the shooting is under an active investigation.