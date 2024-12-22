Community rallies around Colorado Springs business victimized by smash and grab robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The owner of Stompin' Groundz coffee shop, Julie "Juelz" Morris-Ramirez, has had her store doors open for 6 months. On December 20, 2024, she says someone threw a rock through her store's glass door. The thief then allegedly broke her P.O.S. system and robbed the store. Ramirez is not deterred by the vandalism, instead, she's taking a stand against it. On Sunday, December 22, 2024, Ramirez was supported by the Men of Influence group and community members by her side.

Since the robbery at Stompin' Groundz coffee shop, the glass door has been replaced with a piece of plywood. The owner's turning the mess left behind in her shop into a message, painting the words coffee, community and culture on the front door. That is what the rally was all about locals coming together as one community.

Neighbors were welcomed to the Sunday afternoon rally with open arms ready to listen. Members of Men of Influence sent a message that vandalism and violence need to end. One member said the smash-and-grabs have to stop here today, this is the last one right here.

"We're here to make sure that we show up for people in our community. So this is just part of what we do," shared Men of Influence member, Brandon Shupp.

Ramirez echoed the group's message.

"We are here to protect our own community and do what it takes to make sure this isn't going to be happening to businesses in our community," stated Ramirez.

Although Ramirez is left to pick up the pieces and make repairs at her shop she's grateful to not be alone with neighbors by her side.

"It's a little discouraging. You know, that somebody thought they could do that to our establishment especially because we’re a space all about community," shared Ramirez, "But, you know, we are a big community that really comes together in times of trials and tribulations. And that's exactly what's happening here today. I'm appreciative of everybody that's showing support and love and, everything that's happened thus far."

On Sunday Ramirez was surrounded and uplifted by the community that she created her space for.

"There's so many things going on in the world, there's so many differences, there's so many ways that we can divide ourselves up. And we're saying, hey, wait a minute, we're still neighbors black, white, yellow, green, purple, whatever. We're still all neighbors. And if we can begin to act that way, we can love one another that way we can solve some of these violence problems," said Shupp.

If you would like to support Stompin' Groundz you can do so here. The store will be closed through Christmas.