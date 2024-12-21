Car crash near Marksheffel Rd sends one to the hospital, shuts down multiple lanes of traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say one person is in the hospital tonight with serious injuries after a two-car crash at Barnes Rd and Antelope Ridge Dr.

A police officer on the scene told KRDO13 that all four lanes of the road were shut down due to the nature of the injury.

Police say the injured person sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time the road is still closed and police are asking drivers to find alternative routes.

The roads are reopened as of 7:47 p.m.