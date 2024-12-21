Skip to Content
Top Stories

Car crash near Marksheffel Rd sends one to the hospital, shuts down multiple lanes of traffic

KRDO
By
today at 8:01 PM
Published 7:21 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say one person is in the hospital tonight with serious injuries after a two-car crash at Barnes Rd and Antelope Ridge Dr.

A police officer on the scene told KRDO13 that all four lanes of the road were shut down due to the nature of the injury.

Police say the injured person sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time the road is still closed and police are asking drivers to find alternative routes.

The roads are reopened as of 7:47 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content