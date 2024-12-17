El Paso County to invest $10 million in Colorado Centre street and drainage project

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A community of approximately 1,100 homes southeast of the Colorado Springs Airport is getting something they've demanded from the county for years.

Extensive street and drainage improvements.

County officials broke ground yesterday on a $10 million project to repave and install new storm sewers on around a dozen streets in the Colorado Centre community.

Colorado Centre was established in 1984 and residents disagree with the county about when problems with street pavement and drainage began; some residents say the issues have recurred for as long as 30 years but officials have said that the problems have worsened in the past 10 to 15 years.

According to residents, streets are in such bad condition that heavier vehicles -- such as trash trucks -- can sink several feet into the pavement.

"The county has done some repairs but they never last long," said Andy Tuthill, who is on the board of directors for the Colorado Centre Metro District.

Neighbors also believe that the street condition has contributed to several water main breaks that have only worsened the situation.

After Monday evening's groundbreaking ceremony, county officials held an open house, allowing residents to ask questions and learn more about the project.

The county is using federal pandemic recovery funds from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) to pay for the work.

Officials said that work should begin early next year and be finished by the end of 2026.

Another sign of progress for Colorado Centre came a year ago, when the Colorado Springs Fire Department agreed to take over operation of the district's fire station; it it currently being renovated and will become Colorado Springs Fire Station 25.