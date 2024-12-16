CDOT breaks ground Monday on $114 million project at Interstate 25, East US 50 interchange

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two months have passed since KRDO 13's The Road Warrior broke the story of an upcoming project to improve the busy interchange at I-25 and East US 50; on Monday, officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to officially start the project.

As The Road Warrior reported in October -- a week after $114 million in federal funding was approved --crews will make a number of upgrades to the area.

Among them: Replacing five bridges which cross I-25, Fountain Creek and the Union Pacific; repaving a stretch of the interstate with concrete; and moving the interchange slightly northeast of its current location to straighten out curves for increased safety.

The two bridges across the creek and the overpass are rated in "poor" condition; CDOT will replace the two creek bridges with one that is longer and wider.

Crews will begin construction in the bed of Fountain Creek while the water level is much lower than it will be during spring runoff.

Another facet of the project is the installation of a sound wall between the interstate and the neighborhood to the west.

The concrete paving will cover both sides of the interchange, between 29th street to just north of Mineral Palace Park.

CDOT said that most of the work in the early phases will happen in an open area east of I-25, and significant traffic impacts won't happen until late next year.

The open area was once the site of several businesses that were bought out by the agency to make room for the project.

Officials will start the project with a groundbreaking ceremony later Monday morning.