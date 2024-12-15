Skip to Content
Early morning fire decimates Colorado Springs RV

CSFD
Published 7:45 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A recreational vehicle is now cinders and smoldering pieces after a fire off of Union and Highway 24 in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Firefighters posted this picture of the fire on social media.

Picture from CSFD X/Twitter

The RV is almost unrecognizable. Firefighters say the fire also burned through nearby trees and vegetation around a 50-square-foot area.

Thankfully fire crews were able to put out the blaze before anyone was hurt.

Throughout the day on Sunday, crews continued working on putting out hot spots left behind.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell

