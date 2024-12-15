Colorado Springs police say car meet-up turned violent, officers now searching for shooter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A person is now recovering in the hospital after they were shot at a car meet that turned violent on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police say they found a person shot inside a vehicle on Airport Rd and took them to the hospital.

After further investigation, officers say they determined that person was actually shot on Aeroplaza Dr where officers found multiple shell casings.

Officers believe the shooting stemmed from a car meet-up.

CSPD says the victim is expected to survive the gunshot wound.

The police are still searching for a suspect in the case.