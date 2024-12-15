Skip to Content
Top Stories

Colorado Springs police say car meet-up turned violent, officers now searching for shooter

KRDO
By
Published 7:19 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A person is now recovering in the hospital after they were shot at a car meet that turned violent on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police say they found a person shot inside a vehicle on Airport Rd and took them to the hospital.

After further investigation, officers say they determined that person was actually shot on Aeroplaza Dr where officers found multiple shell casings.

Officers believe the shooting stemmed from a car meet-up.

CSPD says the victim is expected to survive the gunshot wound.

The police are still searching for a suspect in the case.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content