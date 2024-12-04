BNSF maintenance work closing some Fountain train crossings this week

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you live in or drive through Fountain, you know about the railroad tracks that lie right through the center of town.

So, the last thing you want to hear about, is train crossings being closed all day.

But it's happening this week at three of the four crossings along Santa Fe Avenue.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) is performing maintenance work on its track and crossings.

Crews started work Tuesday at the crossing on Ohio Avenue -- a busy key street that connects business and commercial businesses along Santa Fe, to downtown and many neighborhoods to the east.

"We expected to have that reopened by Tuesday evening," said Robert McDonald, Fountain's transportation director. "We tried to notify people as soon as we got information, and it's updated almost on a daily basis. We release updates as the railroad gets more accurate information -- again, based on delays that they may run into."

Still, despite the alerts, many drivers were surprised by the closures Tuesday.

"I forgot they were going to do construction today, so I had to make a detour." said Paul Waddell. "I was hoping this one would be open. Now, I'm going to have to loop back a couple of miles."

Angeline Hughes said she was unaware of the closures.

"It's very inconvenient because I'm trying to go across to the seamstress that I generally go to -- and it's literally across the street from the railway," she said.

The Loaf 'N Jug convenience store on Ohio became a popular place for drivers to turn around and seek a detour around the closures.

Last month, BNSF crews were replacing old rail ties south of Fountain, In El Paso County; the BNSF hasn't responded to The Road Warrior's request for details about the maintenance work.

McDonald said that the crossing closures have started at 8 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m., and the maintenance work should be completed by Thursday evening.

BNSF was supposed to begin the maintenance several weeks ago but crews were delayed by weather, he said.