Crews working accident with entrapment near Powers and Platte

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cimarron Hills Fire Department says they have crews at the scene of a multi-car crash with entrapments near Powers and Platte. The off-ramp on southbound Powers to Platte is currently closed.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a patient has been extricated and transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

CSFD says another person with serious injuries is being transported as well. Two others are being evaluated at the scene.

Details are limited at this time. A KRDO13 crew is at the scene.