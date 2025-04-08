Pueblo PD looking for suspect vehicle connected to fatal drive-by shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a vehicle connected to a fatal drive-by shooting this past weekend.

According to the PPD, the vehicle is a red 2015 Ford Escape with Colorado license plate QST815. It is being sought as the suspect vehicle in the shooting.

On Sunday, April 6, officers responded to the area of North Hudson Avenue and the East Highway 50 Bypass. The PPD said the officers found a 19-year-old man dead inside a vehicle, and they believe he had been shot at the intersection.

Police said they believe there were many people nearby when the shooting happened, but most of them left before officers arrived.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking any witnesses that were present at the time of this incident or have information to contact Detective Hector Herrera at 719-601-7023 or contact Crimestoppers at 719-542-STOP to remain anonymous.