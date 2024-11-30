Fire Department investigating trailer fire in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Firefighters rushed to the 2800 block of Triple Crown Way for a trailer fire.

When crews arrived on the scene they found smoke coming out of all sides of a trailer in the park.

Exactly 11 minutes after the CSFD Twitter/X account tweeted that crews had arrived on the scene, the same account let the public know that the fire was under control.

The fire department is reporting that all four parties inside the trailer at the time of the fire made it out unharmed.

Now, CSFD says they are investigating the cause of the fire.