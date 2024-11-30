Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials hunting coyote that attacked young girl on Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife say they are aggressively hunting the coyote responsible for attacking a 4-year-old Colorado Springs girl on Thanksgiving.

CPW said the late afternoon attack happened in a neighborhood east of Monument Creek and Interstate 25 not far from the Air Force Academy.

“This could have been much worse – a tragedy – if not for the quick action of the child’s father to stop the attack, rescue his daughter, and scare the coyote off,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region.

Witnesses to the attack told CPW Investigators the girl was attacked when she and another child approached a coyote crouching behind a tree, thinking it was a dog. The coyote lunged at the girl, grabbing the back of her head and causing serious injuries.

Thankfully, CPW says the girl was released from the hospital after an overnight stay.

While CPW Officials won't be able to find the exact coyote responsible they will hunt and kill any coyote found in the area of the attack. The carcasses will be sent to a health lab to be examined for human DNA and tested for diseases, like rabies.

“Typically when they get aggressive, it’s in the spring and they are protecting a nearby den where they have pups. Or it’s because someone in the area is feeding them," Kroening says leaving food out for wild animals is illegal and it brings wildlife, like coyotes, deeper into urban areas.

To prevent future attacks, Kroening says you need to haze wild animals and make them scared to come near humans.

"If you see them, throw rocks at them, yell at them. If you notice aggressive behavior, call us immediately. We'll try to remove any aggressive animals,” Kroening added.

CPW offers a variety of hazing strategies and safety information on its website.



