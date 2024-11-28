Thanksgiving Day brings better travel conditions to roads in Pikes Peak region

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a chaotic day along Interstate 25 in the Monument Hill area, drivers and authorities are hoping for a calmer and safer atmosphere Thursday.

The weather is cooperating.

After snow, ice and slick roads contributed to numerous crashes and slide-offs Wednesday, the pavement on I-25 was largely dry early on Thanksgiving morning.

The only noticeable weather impacts were slightly colder weather, fog on Monument Hill and some road and highway signs partly or completely covered by snow.

As expected, traffic was considerably lighter early Thursday morning.

Drivers should be aware that highway on/off ramps, bridges and overpasses may still be icy and snow-packed on Thursday.

County Line Road, which separates El Paso County from Douglas County, remained at least partially covered with ice and snow Thursday; it and Monument Hill Road -- which parallels I-25 -- had massive traffic jams Wednesday as vehicles tried to detour around the lane closures and congestion on the freeway.

Most of Wednesday's weather impacts in the Monument Hill area had ended by mid-afternoon Wednesday, but the earlier closures assured that many drivers likely were late reaching their holiday destinations.