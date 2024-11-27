Police in Colorado Springs investigate another vape shop burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) responded to a burglary near Academy Blvd and Austin Bluffs Pkwy, early Wednesday morning.

According to police, at approximately 3:40 a.m., police received a call for service regarding a burglary in progress in the 3800 Block of North Academy Blvd.

They say the suspects used a stolen vehicle to ram into the front window of the store to gain entry. An unknown amount of merchandise was stolen.

CSPD burglary investigators are conducting an investigation and there is no known suspect information at this time.

According to our photographer on scene, Jvapes Vape & Smoke Shop has serious damage to its front window and staff is working to clean up the area this morning,

Smash-and-grab crimes have plagued Colorado Springs this year. According to KRDO13's count, there's been over 40 of them occurring just this year, most often at pawn shops, gun stores and smoke shops. The most recent one happening just last week.

This is a developing story, stay with us for updates.