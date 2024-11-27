Pair of semi crashes slowing drivers north of Monument Hill on I-25

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - Drivers are seeing major slowing NB on I-25 this morning due to a crash involving a semi, north of Monument Hill.

It has been a slow drive all morning in both directions between Colorado Springs and Denver. Scott Harrison, KRDO13's Road Warrior, is in Monument right now and says the interstate is seeing a combination of snow and slush.

He says there was also an earlier crash also on northbound I-25 involving a jack knifed semi. That one was just south of the Greenland exit in Douglas County.

Be prepared to add extra time to your drive, especially if you are traveling north.