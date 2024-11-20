Colo. Springs students get busy in the kitchen, learn valuable skills, and contribute to an important cause

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Students at Fountain Valley School have been getting their hands dirty in the kitchen as they cook up jams and salsas, but the project ties into larger initiatives.

According to Fountain Valley School officials, students have turned local produce into tasty treats.

Along the way, students learn valuable lessons on sustainability, food preservation, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement.

Additionally, students have participated in larger projects, like studying the relationship between bird migration and the spread of peppers.

School officials say profits from the jams and salsas go to Court Appointed Special Advocates where funds assist young people living in foster care.

“Proceeds from outside individuals and organizations are crucial to the work CASA does,” said Jill Montoya, CASA’s fund development special event planner, in a release. “Our MFCF Program provides critical resources like clothing and school supplies to youth in foster care, helping them build normalcy and self-esteem."