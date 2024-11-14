Six-month resurfacing project on US 24 through Falcon, Peyton nearly finished

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews are putting the finishing touches on an $8.5 million resurfacing project that started in May on US 24.

Crews returned to work this week on a nearly 14-mile stretch of the highway, from Garrett Road in Falcon to Smith Ranch Road in Peyton.

The project was delayed briefly during winter storms last week that closed the highway for three straight days.

Crews completed most of the repaving during overnight hours this summer, but now they need daylight to clearly see for there remaining tasks: Replacing guardrails, re-striping lanes, installing new signs and adding rumble strips in the center lines and on the shoulders.

CDOT said that the project will improve safety and traffic flow -- something that drivers and neighbors have expressed concern about -- as the area continues to grow.

More upgrades are coming to that section of highway; in 2027, CDOT hopes to start a two-year project to widen 2.5 miles between Garrett and Woodmen Roads to match the wider highway west of Garrett.

Drivers should be aware of occasional traffic delays through the work zone.