Colorado Springs to acquire more speed feedback signs as effective tool to reduce speeding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City officials said that their research shows radar-equipped signs that monitor traffic speeds have been so effective in reducing speeding in certain areas that the city plans to buy more of the signs.

Todd Frisbie, the city's head traffic engineer, said that the city has five of the speed feedback signs that display how fast a driver is traveling and flashes based on whether the drive is below, at or above the speed limit.

"Most of them are on Nevada Avenue where speeding is a particular concern," he explained. "The display will show you your speed up to, say, 35 mph. And then it will stop showing your speed, and provide flashing lights back towards you. So, the idea is to make you more aware of your speed on the roadway."

Conversely, the signs will flash a "Slow Down!" warning in red letters to drivers exceeding the speed limit.

Frisbie said that the city wants to acquire more of the signs but they're not cheap, costing between $2,000 and $3,000 each.

Fortunately, there are available funding options that won't take away from higher priorities in the city budget.

"Actually, most of the funding is PPRTA (Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority) traffic safety funding that city traffic engineering uses to purchase these," Frisbie said. "We also have a Safe Streets For All demonstration grant from the Federal Highway Administration. and we're going to be using some of that funding to purchase additional units."

He added that the city will continue to study the signs' effectiveness.

Nationally, there's mixed opinion among the law enforcement community regarding how well the signs actually reduce speeding -- with a common belief that only officers conducting speed enforcement, issuing citations or using cameras are truly effective strategies.

However, another belief is anything that helps encourage drivers to slow down, is worthwhile; especially in municipalities that have officer shortages and limited funding.

In purchasing more of the speed feedback signs, the city is relying on drivers to use their own consciences and good judgement to lower their speeds.

The city also has 19 similar signs called speed limit ring flashers that are installed in some neighborhoods and school zones.