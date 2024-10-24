CDOT announces $105 million interchange project on Interstate 25, east US 50 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- At a time when most road-related projects are winding down for the year, the Steel City and Home of Heroes is gearing up for a major construction project in the middle of town that could start before Christmas.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) expects to reveal more details Thursday, a week after announcing that it had received $105 million in funding for the project.

According to preliminary information from CDOT, the project involves replacing the overpasses at 29th Street and the exit to east US 50 toward the Pueblo Airport; that exit was originally scheduled to be closed and repaired this summer after damage from multiple impacts with semi-trucks.

Also included in the project are two bridges across railroad tracks -- and a wider single bridge over Fountain Creek -- on the east side of I-25.

Most of the construction, CDOT said, will occur in a vacant area on the east side of the interstate, and that all of the bridges ultimately will merge into US 50 near Bonforte Boulevard.

Work will happen between the north end of Mineral Palace Park and 29th Street, the agency explained.

Finally, the project will shift that stretch of I-25 slightly west of its present alignment, and take two years to finish.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior will get more details from CDOT later Thursday morning and have a full report in this article and on KRDO 13 at noon.