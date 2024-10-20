Skip to Content
Hwy 24 shuts down after car hits pedestrian

KRDO
By
New
Published 11:04 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person is in the hospital tonight after they were struck by a car on Highway 24. Colorado Springs Police shut down the highway for a period of time after the incident.

A Colorado Springs Police Officer tells KRDO13 they received a call at 10:15 p.m. that a car traveling east hit a pedestrian. That person is now in the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted to Colorado, but CSPD says the highway should be opening up again soon.

KRDO13 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell

