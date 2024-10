COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced on Twitter/X they are responding to calls of a car crash at the intersection of S. Murray and Bijou St.

The Fire Department reports multiple people trapped inside vehicles.

All of S. Murray and Bijou St. are closed at this time and CSFD is asking drivers to avoid the area.

KRDO13 will continue to update this story with new information.