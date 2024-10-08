Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Police are now on the lookout for a suspect involved in an apparent overnight shooting that left one man dead.

According to CSPD, police first received reports of a shooting along Durango Drive near Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

According to CSPD, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident. There is currently no suspect in custody. Police are now interviewing witnesses and developing potential suspect information.

Durango Drive is expected to be closed until at least noon today while officers investigate the scene.