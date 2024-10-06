Northbound traffic on Nevada Ave. in a standstill due to car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are sending cars on a detour down Winters Dr. after a car crash near North Nevada Ave. and Mountain View Ln.

The KRDO13 Photojournalist on the scene reports all northbound lanes of Nevada Ave. are shut down while Colorado Springs Police investigate the crash.

CSPD tells KRDO13 the two-car crash began when a vehicle turned left in front of another. No one in either car was taken to the hospital. The police are still investigating is excessive speed or drugs/alcohol played a role in the crash.

Police are currently directing traffic down Winters Dr and say Nevada should be opened again in an hour. For the time being, Colorado Springs PD advises drivers take alternate routes.

