University Colorado-Colorado Springs hosts ‘Cool Science Fest’ Carnival

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's a carnival to explore your inner scientist! The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs invited kids of all ages to the Cool Science Festival's Carnival Day on campus.

"There's a lot of people in our community that don't know about the resources here that they can come [to] visit and learn about how we can support them in our community," David Warner, a member of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society told KRDO13.

If you missed out on this weekend's fun, don't worry, because the carnival is only the beginning. There will be over two weeks of science fun with over 60 events planned throughout the Pikes Peak Region.

You can find more about the Cool Science Festival events coming up this fall here.