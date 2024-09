BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 has confirmed an inmate is back in the Bent County jail after escaping this morning.

It's unclear how she got out of the facility.

KRDO13 Investigates has reported on a series of escapes by Bent County inmates, dating back to July 2023.

Our team is working to get more information directly from Sheriff Jake Six about how this happened again.