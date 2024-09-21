Police investigating break-in at Pikes Peak Center For The Performing Arts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a break-in at the Pikes Peak Center For The Performing Arts in downtown Colorado Springs.

The glass in the front door to the Pikes Peak Center For The Performing Arts is shattered. It's not clear what was taken from the performing arts center yet, but police did confirm they are investigating the incident as a burglary.

CSPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to call them.