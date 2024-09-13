CDOT projects to improve safety at US 24 intersections in Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs nearly finished

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Exiting the Manitou Cliff Dwellings can be a potentially dangerous situation for drivers turning right to merge onto westbound US 24, or crossing speeding lanes of traffic to turn left and travel eastbound.

To increase safety, a project by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) started Tuesday to build a dedicated right turn lane protected by a concrete island at the intersection of US 24 and Cliff Road.

CDOT was unavailable Thursday to comment on whether previous crashes, or near-crashes, are the driving force behind the project.

Construction will occur during overnight hours Sunday through Thursday, with a closure of the intersection and the right westbound lane at that point.

The project is scheduled for completion next month.

The US 24/Cliff Road project is the last of four projects that started last November as part of CDOT's US 24 Intersection Improvements Project; the agency also took measures to improve pedestrian safety at the US 24 (Cimarron Street) intersections of 8th, 21st and 31st streets.

All four projects cost $1.1 million.