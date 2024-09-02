Public survey for future parking & curb management plan in Colorado Springs ends Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City officials are using a public survey in taking a new look at how they manage parking in their two biggest public parking areas of downtown and Old Colorado City.

Earlier this summer, the city began gathering feedback through a citizen online survey to seek ideas and suggestions from drivers and business owners who may think that more parking is needed, or that it's too expensive.

The survey asks people to share their parking experiences -- including issues they've had or seen -- and mention what they'd like to see improved.

Responders can then use an interactive map in the survey to identify specific locations of interest or concern.

Wednesday is the last day for people to participate in the survey.

Richard Mulledy, the city's public works director, said that there are two reasons why this future plan will be different, and better, than previous parking plans.

"It's the first time that we've included Old Colorado City as a major component of a parking plan," he explained. "We're also focusing on curbsides, which is a relatively new development. Those are valuable public spaces used for a variety of purposes. We now have a lot of pick-up, drop-off food. So, we need we need areas for Uber and and those types of things. We know that we need bikeways. We know that we need to incorporate scooters and all those."

Mulledy said that the city has created individual plans in the past, but those were specific to certain corridors; an example is the city buying and assuming management of several free parking lots in Old Colorado City several years ago, to ease traffic congestion and make it easier for employees to find convenient parking.

"I think this is really the first time in a long time that we've taken a comprehensive look at parking that includes all of the different components of downtown," he said. "For example, we have more people living downtown now. We have more businesses on the south end of downtown. And we have attractions (Weidner Field and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum) on the south end of downtown that we didn't have a few years ago."

Mulledy added that a review of parking fees at meters and garages is part of the plan.

"We'll look at whether they're appropriate and doing the right thing," he said. "Meters are really there to help businesses provide parking to customers. If you don't have meters, parking gets taken up all day long by people who aren't there to shop. There has to be a turnover of meters for the businesses."

Finally, Mulledy said that contrary to what many people believe, the city doesn't make a profit from parking revenue; the money is used only to maintain the parking system.

This fall and winter, citizens will have other opportunities to offer feedback when officials release recommendations for the plan and a draft of it; the City Council expects to vote on a final plan next spring.

To see the survey, visit: https://coloradosprings.gov/2024ParkingPlan.