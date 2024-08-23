Pueblo sees mixed results in efforts to improve infrastructure around Colorado State Fairgrounds

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several current and recent paving projects will likely make driving to and from this year's Colorado State Fair smoother than it's ever been.

A key project is the repaving of nearly two miles of Northern Avenue between Interstate 25 and Prairie Avenue -- a major route to the fair.

Andrew Hayes, the city's public works director, said that the $1.2 million project took three years to complete and included installing underground utility lines before paving could start.

"We were even working on it during last year's fair," he said. "I don't know that it affected traffic, but it was becoming a concern. Pavement deteriorates over time. You want to make sure that it stays up and running. You don't want potholes to form. As the pavement begins to age, the issues just become more prevalent. So, we wanted to capture those before they got bad."

Hayes said that crews finished utility work in June, and the paving took a month to complete.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) repaved I-25 through Pueblo as well as to the north and south, as well as resurfaced Highway 47 through east Pueblo.

Unfortunately, however, the Steel City hasn't been as successful in another goal -- to repave streets, and add curbs, sidewalks and ramps in old neighborhoods nearest the fairgrounds.

Some of the earliest viewer comments to KRDO 13's The Road Warrior were from elderly and disabled residents of a dozen streets bordering the fairgrounds; they were worried about safely walking to the event.

Hayes said making improvements would cost $1 million, and the city has limited funding for such a project.

"We get around $400,000 in federal money for similar upgrades but we have to spread it around," he said. "We applied for a state grant the past two years but were denied each time. We'll try again next year."

Meanwhile, Douglas Beach -- a disabled resident who lives east of the fairgrounds -- said that he has tried unsuccessfully for years to get more sidewalks and ramps in his neighborhood.

"I'm starting to walk again," he explained. "I'm on oxygen. When I go walking, I can't use the sidewalks. There's no sidewalks. And I walk in the street, and plus, I have a dog. It's not safe to walk in the street because cars speed through here. There are other disabled people in the neighborhood who are in the same situation."

Beach said that he may contact Mayor Heather Graham to ask for help.

Hayes said that he's unfamiliar with Beach's complaint, but promises to look into the matter; he advises citizens with similar requests to contact public works at 719-553-2295, or email the department at pubworks@pueblo.us.