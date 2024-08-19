Overnight closure of South Academy Boulevard under Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs continues for second week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Applying a polyester covering on the bridge deck of the new I-25 overpass above South Academy Boulevard is why the boulevard remains closed to drivers for a second straight week during overnight hours.

The polyester makes the bridge deck more durable and hold up better under heavy traffic volume; the photo below from a similar project elsewhere shows the process:

Traffic going through I-25 at South Academy is being detoured around the work, onto the on-and-off ramps; drivers also will have to make U-turns north at the Circle Drive/Lake Avenue interchange, and south at the Mesa Ridge Parkway interchange, to detour around the South Academy closure.

Because the overnight closure started its second week Sunday, the schedule has changed slightly because of the apparent progress; the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reopened northbound I-25 traffic several hours early and also reopened South Academy early.

Another significant impact begins Monday morning ay 6:30 a.m. when El Paso County closes the South Academy off-ramp to Hartford Street, which is part of an overpass east of I-25 through the Stratmoor neighborhood.

CDOT said that the closure will remain in effect for the next month, so tht workers can install drainage pipes; the only access to the neighborhood will be on the opposite side of South Academy at the Coventry Drive exit.

The closure is part of CDOT's two-year project to make upgrades on I-25 between South Academy and Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain; work is expected to be finished this fall.

Also during overnight hours this week, there will be alternating lane closures on South Academy between Fountain Creek and the Bradley Road interchange; those closures are to allow crews to repair the bridge deck.

The county has been gradually widening the 1.5-mile stretch of South Academy between I-25 and Milton E. Proby Parkway, as well as improving drainage, making unexpected repairs to the Fountain Creek bridge supports and replacing the Bradley Road bridge.

Officials expect to complete that project in early 2026.