Monument-area school district adjusts to growth, development, road projects in bussing students

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- You may think that school districts have their bus routes determined well before the first day of school, but Lewis-Palmer School District 38 waits until literally the last minute.

Don Hansen, the district's bus router who's been in charge of bus routes for seven years, explains why schedules are finalized so late.

"They're usually customized every year based on who's signing up," he explained. "We live in a fairly rural area. The customization comes down to getting to the roads where the students live who need the bus transportation. And there's there's a lot of changes that happen every year, too."

Along with new students coming into the district and others leaving, Hansen said that the Monument area is adjusting to population growth, development and several road construction projects.

"One of the the issues that 40-foot-long school busses have is getting turned around," he said. "We try to avoid situations where buses need to back up and turn in tight locations. We typically keep our buses out of those new neighborhoods until all of the construction is complete, the landscaping is complete, etc.

Hansen said that his goal is ensuring that he gets buses as close to where students live as possible, and to make transportation safe and efficient for students and bus drivers.