Off-duty Colorado Springs police officers to provide traffic control at Ford Amphitheater events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On opening weekend for the new Ford Amphitheater, many drivers, as well as nearby residents, are wondering how heavy traffic will be in and out of the venue.

Some concern was expressed on social media after the amphitheater's soft opening Tuesday; one person posted: "The major backup into the residential neighborhood was ridiculous!"

That person, and two others, mentioned the possible impact of the current bridge construction project on northbound Voyager Parkway between the south end of Spectrum Loop and North Gate Boulevard.

To help manage traffic flow, off-duty Colorado Springs police officers will provide traffic control this weekend and for all events at the venue; between six and ten officers will work for the amphitheater management.

"Uniformed Colorado Springs police officers (will be) directing traffic in and out of the shows," said police department spokesman Ira Cronin. "Those officers also will remain on the premises during the concerts to -- if needed -- assist private security the amphitheater has in place, as I understand it."

He advises ticket-holders to arrive early and take their time.

"I live just off of North Gate," he said. "This thing is happening in my neighborhood, and I'm already looking at my calendar, thinking: Is this a show night? What way do I need to go home, so that I don't get caught up in that traffic? I feel like that's just what I need to do as a good neighbor and as a supportive person of this. I don't want to get inconvenienced, so I'm just going to make some plans and adjust my time."

Cronin also said that police will try to learn as much as they can about traffic patterns this weekend and apply those lessons to future events.

There are several ways that drivers can reach the Amphitheater on Spectrum Loop:

*From North Gate, turn onto Meadowgrass Drive (most direct route)

*From North Gate, turn onto Bass Pro Drive (slightly longer route)

*From southbound Voyager Parkway, turn onto both intersections of Spectrum

*From northbound Voyager, turn left into the south Spectrum intersection

Drivers and neighbors are also wondering if there is enough parking to keep traffic off of the surrounding streets -- and hopefully out of neighborhoods.

City officials released a statement Thursday on the matter:

“The traffic study and Sunset Amphitheater - Parking & Access Plan for the amphitheater was approved by the Traffic Engineering Division as part of the development review process. The City Planning Department has reviewed and confirmed that parking for the amphitheater meets all City Code requirements and development plan approvals and is in accordance with the Sunset Amphitheater - Parking & Access Plan.”

It seems clear that with this being the amphitheater's first night, with the possibility of rain and detours around the Voyager Parkway project, opening night will be a work in progress Friday.