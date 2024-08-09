Long traffic lines don’t develop as expected for grand opening of new venue in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After some concern expressed about traffic congestion during Tuesday's soft opening for the new Ford Amphitheater, many drivers expected the worst for Friday's grand opening.

"I think it's going to be bad.," said neighbor Charlotte Long. "That's just what happens when you have concerts in any neighborhood. Tuesday, all around Spectrum Loop, it was completely packed with cars -- and I even noticed that there were cars in some of these other parking lots like Top Golf and Boot Barn. But I see they have signs up today."

Meaning that parking in those lots was only for customers and not concert-goers.

However, the fears of a traffic nightmare appeared to be unfounded; as of 6 p.m., KRDO 13's Road Warrior hadn't seen traffic backups along North Gate Boulevard, which has three of the four turnoffs to Spectrum where the amphitheater is located.

There may have been more traffic entering south of the venue from Voyager Parkway -- which allowed a lane of traffic in both directions to Spectrum despite a bridge construction project just north of that intersection.

Even the paid parking lots around the amphitheater were virtually empty as of 3 p.m. when The Road Warrior walked through the area.

Off-duty Colorado Springs police officers arrived just before 6 p.m. to provide traffic control -- even though there wasn't much to manage along North Gate Boulevard.

Just after 3 p.m. lightning and thunder led amphitheater officials to ask people to seek shelter in their vehicles until around 4 p.m.

By 4:30 p.m., the rain stopped and skies cleared somewhat; a light morning drizzle became a steady light to moderate rain early in the afternoon.