Fatal crash Tuesday shuts down southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Southbound I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway remains closed after an unidentified person died in a crash early Tuesday morning.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed just before 6:45 a.m. that an occupant in one of several vehicles involved in the crash, was killed.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m., the CSP said; no details are available about the drivers of the vehicles at this time.

One witness posted on social media that he or she saw a body on the highway while driving past the crash scene.

Traffic is currently being diverted off of I-25 at South Academy; the Colorado Department of Transportation officials said to expect delays in your morning commute.

This is the second fatality in that area of I-25; two weeks ago, a man died after being struck by two vehicles and the CSP said that he was likely intoxicated.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.