Fatal crash Tuesday shuts down southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Southbound I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway remains closed after an unidentified person died in a crash early Tuesday morning.
The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed just before 6:45 a.m. that an occupant in one of several vehicles involved in the crash, was killed.
The accident happened just after 1 a.m., the CSP said; no details are available about the drivers of the vehicles at this time.
One witness posted on social media that he or she saw a body on the highway while driving past the crash scene.
Traffic is currently being diverted off of I-25 at South Academy; the Colorado Department of Transportation officials said to expect delays in your morning commute.
This is the second fatality in that area of I-25; two weeks ago, a man died after being struck by two vehicles and the CSP said that he was likely intoxicated.
This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.