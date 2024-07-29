Movie filming closes part of Bear Creek Road in Colorado Springs for 8 hours Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As neighbors and visitors of Bear Creek Park wake up Monday morning, they still may be wondering why a quarter-mile section of the road south of the Gold Camp Road intersection was closed for much of the daylight hours Friday.

"I noticed it around ten minutes ago," said Nora Palmer, who lives near one end of the closure. "I left home early this morning for some volunteer work, came home, saw that the road was closed and figured I'd ask what was going on."

An officer and a police car with flashing lights at each end of the closure made some people wonder if something serious had happened.

Fortunately, that wasn't the case; the road was closed from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the filming of a movie directed by Taylor Husser, a Colorado Springs native who is working on her second movie in the city.

Husser, 22, worked with her cast and crew on the road; she said that she chose the location because she wanted to reflect some of the area's scenic beauty that is rarely included in movies.

However, she first had to apply for a city permit to close the road.

"It is a lengthy time," she recalled. "It took about four months ahead of time and planning to get the permit to go through. We met with the cops in June to discuss exactly what we were doing. We showed them our shot list, we explained everything exactly to them. It takes a lot of preparation."

The crew and cast began filming on Tuesday and finished Saturday.

Palmer said that she didn't mind the closure.

"I think it's pretty cool," she said. "I think it's a really nice area up here. It's nice to get some exposure and let people know what's going on up here. I grew up in the Los Angeles region, so I'm used to film crews coming."

The 30-minute is titled One of the Girls and follows the five-year reunion of five female graduates of Colorado College.

"It doesn't turn out the way they expect," Husser hinted.

She hopes to have the film ready for local release next summer.

Husser has been a director for three years and won an award for her first film -- You Can Say It -- which follows a woman's recovery from sexual abuse.

"I'd like to do a movie about my mom someday," she revealed. "She's an amazing woman who has lived an amazing life."