Fire department rescues cats from house fire in Palmer Lake

Published 12:21 PM

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Monument Fire Department (MFD) responded to a house fire in Palmer Lake where two people were rescued and 15-20 cats were found.

MFD says that when crews arrived cats were jumping out of windows.  So far crews have rescued 7 cats and found 3 dead.

Animal Law Enforcement also responded but no charges will be filed.

MFD says that the fire was knocked down quickly and they are still working to determine the cause. They believe the fire started in a bedroom where most of the damage is

Emily Arseneau

