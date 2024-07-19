Tech outage affecting local law enforcement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A tech outage affecting businesses, banks, and governmental agencies worldwide is also affecting local law enforcement.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is on "priority alert" this morning, following difficulty with their dispatch operations. For now, they're asking anyone who needs police, but isn't in the middle of an emergency, to file a report online. They also told KRDO, they're working on a press statement about the dispatch issues that should be ready later this morning.

Colorado State Patrol told KRDO something similar, but said they're dispatch problems should only affect their documentation, and that they're still operating as normal.

At this time, KRDO hasn't been able to contact the Pueblo Police department to ask if they're experiencing anything similar.

This is a developing situation that we will monitor throughout the morning.