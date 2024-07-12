Colorado Springs using recycled asphalt in some street repaving this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The process of street repaving typically involves removing the old asphalt layer and replacing it with fresh asphalt but the progress will be different on some streets this summer.

On Friday, the city is demonstrating how it will recycle old asphalt, apply it and then cover it with a new asphalt layer.

The demonstration is scheduled to begin ay 8 a.m., at the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Briargate parkways on the city's northeast side.

According to an on-site city employee, a machine mills, or grinds off, three inches of the four-inch base of previous asphalt; another machine later heats the old asphalt and reapplies it in a 1.5-inch layer; finally, a crew covers that layer with a 1.5-inch layer of fresh asphalt.

In a news release issued Thursday, the city said that the process conserves resources and saves money.

The employee who spoke with KRDO 13 said that the city used recycled asphalt approximately 15 years ago but stopped doing so for unspecified reasons.

A contractor from Lawrence, Kansas is doing the work on the north end of Austin Bluffs and will also target Wooten Road on the city's east side, the employee said.

The demonstration is part of the city's 2C expanded street repaving project that is in its 9th year after a voter-approved sales tax increase financed the project in 2015 and 2020.

City officials will ask voters this fall to extend the tax for another ten years.