Sinkhole prevention project to affect traffic this week at Academy/Airport intersection in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A busy intersection already impacted by construction will be further affected this week by a sinkhole prevention project on the east side of Airport Road at Academy Boulevard.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is investigating the beginning stages of a sinkhole in hopes of determining the cause and keeping it from expanding -- which could cause extensive damage to the street and be more expensive to repair.

"What tipped us off is that a section of the middle of the street sank a foot lower than the surrounding street," said Kalib Heidenreich, manager of water, wastewater, construction and maintenance. "I suspect we have a bit of settling in there."

CSU says that this kind of prevention project is common in a city that has a lot of groundwater and where construction-related drilling is common.

Groundwater has also been an issue in the ongoing improvement project along South Academy Boulevard; because of it, the project won't be finished until 2026 instead of the original completion date of 2025.

So, how do you prevent or stop a sinkhole from forming?

"You can't divert groundwater," Heidenreich explained. "It has a very natural, even flow. But you can do things to mitigate it, as far as different kinds of backfill material, different kinds of sub-surface prep, to make it more stable."

A four-person crew is working on the project, which started Monday and should be finished by Friday evening; CSU said that access to the nearest businesses -- A Burger King and the Dignity Memorial Gardens -- will remain open.

At sunrise Tuesday, a fair amount of traffic avoided the closure by turning around or cutting through the Burger King parking lot -- something that's much more difficult to do during heavier daytime traffic.

Along with the sinkhole prevention work, the west side of the intersection is closed for the summer because of utility upgrades; Academy traffic is narrowed to one lane at and approaching the intersection.