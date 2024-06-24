COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- There is a new debate over abortion in Colorado. Proposition 89 would put abortion laws in the state constitution and require government health insurance programs to cover the cost of an abortion.

Some rallied in support of the initiative outside of City Hall in Colorado Springs on Monday.

Natalia Burrell was one of the organizers in support of Proposition 89.

"We're so happy to see that our word has gotten out and that people do care. You know, if people didn't care, they wouldn't have shown up today," said Burrell. "Is something that we can vote to put into place to kind of restore that, like, access to abortion and health care that we need that kind of got overturned with Roe v Wade"

If passed, Prop 89 would recognize the right to abortion in the state constitution and would prohibit state and local governments from denying or discriminating against the exercise of that right. The initiative also aims to have abortion be a covered service under health insurance plans for state and local government employees.

Scott Shamblin is organizing the group Vote No 89. He said he's already receiving support since starting this group.

"I've talked to libertarians, I've talked to Republicans. I've even talked to registered Democrats and they're all on board with stopping Proposition 89," said Shamblin. "Honestly I think it's kind of pathetic of the proponents that they're lying to the voters of Colorado. Like I said before, if the true purpose is to repeal section 50 of article five of the constitution, which prohibits public funding of abortion."