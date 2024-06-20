Full closure of Interstate 25 through Fountain scheduled — again — for next several nights

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second time this month, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close I-25 in both directions between Mesa Ridge Parkway and Santa Fe Avenue this week, during the next few overnight periods.

CDOT spokesperson Amber Shipley said Thursday that equipment issues have put the project to finish repaving and other improvements in the four-mile stretch a week or two behind schedule.

Crews will continue to apply new asphalt, realign some lanes, paint new lane markers and remove the concrete barriers that have been in place for several years -- now replaced by new wire guardrails.

"Because we're getting very close to opening the south lanes permanently, and we want that smooth transition from the concrete pavement into the asphalt pavement," Shipley explained. "So, we're working hard to get that done."

It means that drivers will again have to take the eight-mile detour around the closure by taking Santa Fe, Mesa Ridge US 85/87.

Perhaps the only consolation in using the segment of US 85/87 that's part of the detour is that drivers will be using the part that's in much better condition than the section north of Mesa Ridge Parkway -- which also is part of the detour.

Shipley said that the overnight full closures will start at 7 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. for at least the next two nights.