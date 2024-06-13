Skip to Content
Pueblo sewer line repair closes Dillon Drive in front of Walmart

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) --Navigating traffic outside this busy north side Walmart will be challenging for the next three weeks as crews repair a sewer line in front of the store.

The tricky part is that the project will be on Dillon Drive -- between the two entrances for the store -- and that segment will be closed to through traffic.

However, Andrew Hayes, the city's public works director, says that customers will still have access to Walmart and other businesses in the area during the project; he adds that except for a bus stop in the closed area, all city bus stops will remain open.

The affected sewer line is 30 feet underground, which requires time to keep workers safe while they dig for it; it also must be raised higher to be more compatible with current development.

After the sewer project ends, crews will repave Dillon from just south of the Walmart (Carruth Court) to Eagleridge Boulevard.

Hayes asks that drivers take Eagleridge, or Exit 102 on Interstate 25, to reach the Walmart and adjacent businesses.

