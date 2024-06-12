Search and Rescue operations underway along the Arkansas River

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO13) -- The Otero County Sheriff's Office and the La Junta Fire Department, along with multiple other agencies are currently at the scene of a Search and Rescue Operation.

According to authorities, three people jumped into the river just before 5:00 this morning. Two of them were able to successfully get. They are now searching for the 19-year-old that was swept away. A man was rescued after the call in the middle of the river near the La Junta Bridge but they found he was not related to the accident. Three drones are serving the area and two boats are on the way to help with the search.

Emergency personnel ask residents and visitors to the area to please avoid the scene to let emergency responders and drone operators work.

They also remind the community that this time of year, the river is running high and much faster than people might anticipate, so for the safety of everyone, stay out of the Arkansas River.