Overnight flooding from heavy rain leaves mess behind on some Pueblo roads Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- By dawn Monday, floodwaters had receded from a section of Interstate 25 and streets west of the freeway but a muddy mess remained as drivers headed to work.

Most of the flooding from Sunday night's downpour affected an area between the Ilex Street exit and Minnequa Avenue -- south of downtown -- to include Abriendo and Northern avenues.

Authorities briefly closed the southbound lanes of I-25 between the Abriendo and Northern exits because of flooding but reopened them just before midnight.

Several vehicles were parked in the left median on southbound I-25 at the Northern exit, possibly by drivers who wisely chose not to drive through the high water.

Mud, rocks and other debris were particularly apparent on the southbound I-25 entrance ramp from Abriendo and the southbound exit ramp from I-25 to Northern.

Just west of the entrance ramp, a manhole cover had partially been knocked askew by high water, threatening passing vehicles; KRDO 13 put it back in its proper place to eliminate the threat.

The flash flooding may have been worsened by clogged storm drains along that stretch of I-25, and by gutters carrying stormwater runoff from neighborhoods to the west.

Sunday's flooding aftermath also affected some areas that are being repaved by Pueblo and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

More rain is in the forecast for Monday, which could produce more flooding.